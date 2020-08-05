Covid-19 committee issues interim report

The current Covid-19 testing and tracing system is facing 'severe stress tests' in the coming months.

This is according to An Oireachtas Committee, which is calling for changes to be made to the system to make it more efficient.

As part of 22 recommendations in its Interim Testing and Tracing Report, the committee says that anyone arriving into the country should have their temperature checked.

It also wants the quarantine for people entering the State to be monitored more closely.

A total of 208 million euro has been allocated for testing and tracing with 84 million already spent by the third of July.

This results in an average cost of 98 euro per test.

The committee is advising a reduced cost in face masks and flu vaccines, and it would also like to see the analysis of the Covid tracker app made public.