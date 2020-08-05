Business Matters Ep 6 – Anthony Kernan

Business Matters Presenter Ciaran O'Donnell

In this week’s edition of Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to Anthony Kernan, Managing Director of the Kernan Retail Group which has outlets in Letterkenny, Bundoran, Ballyshannon, Drumkeen and Ramelton, and employs around 230 people.

A former professional soccer player with Wolves in the top flight, serious injury ended his career when aged just 20, Anthony recalls the difficulty his father, Seamus, encountered when seeking finance from banks to the purchase the site on which the well known Kernan’s outlet in Newtowncunningham is built. The store will celebrate 30 years in business later in the month.