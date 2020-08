Parts of West Donegal have been severely impacted by flooding this afternoon.

Areas of Gweedore, Crolly and Dunlewey are impassable at the moment, its expected some road closures will be implemented.

A status yellow rain warning is in place for the County until 1pm tomorrow afternoon.

Councillor John Seamais O'Fearriagh fears with a high tide expected, that the rivers will not be able to cope with the continued rainfall: