The National Public Health Emergency Team appears to have recommended pubs remain shut.

The Taoiseach says he's received "very firm advice" from the public health experts, which is being currently discussed at a Cabinet meeting.

Under Phase 4, pubs which don't serve food were due to reopen on Monday.

But Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has cast doubt on this, saying they can't make any decisions which would affect the reopening of schools: