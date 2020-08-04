Supporters at games remain at 200



The Government has decided against allowing an increase in crowd sizes at matches.

Their decision not to press ahead with phase 4 of their roadmap from Monday means that crowds will remain capped at 200 at outdoor events.

It had been hoped that attendances could increase to a maximum of 500, but NPHET have advised against this.

The GAA had been lobbying for the increase for club games.

The GAA have cancelled season tickets ahead of this year's inter-county championships.

They say they had no other choice.