Restricting the number of people allowed in a pub is one of the measures being considered by Government today.

Cabinet is meeting to discuss whether the country can enter phase 4 of reopening on Monday.

Removing countries that have seen a rise in cases from the green list and the number of people permitted at events such as weddings are also on the agenda.

Political Editor with the Irish Independent Philip Ryan says any decision around pubs will be geared towards rural Ireland.............