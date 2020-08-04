Postmasters seek restoration of weekly SW payments

Postmasters are calling on the Department of Social Protection to bring all social welfare payments back to a weekly collection.

The Irish Postmasters Union says the fortnightly distribution is causing confusion among customers, who are finding it hard to manage their finances over two weeks.

It's welcomed the fact some payments are being reintroduced on a weekly basis from August 17th, but says all payments should be restored weekly.

IPU General Secretary, Ned O'Hara says the changes made to social welfare during the pandemic are having an impact..............