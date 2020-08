There's been a 16% drop in new car registrations in Donegal.

1,772 new car registrations were recorded in the county so far this year compared to 2132 between January and July of 2019.

Nationally, new car registrations are down 14.1%

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General says COVID-19 on the back of BREXIT and an already falling new car market since 2016, has resulted in new car sales back to recession levels, down 30% year to date.