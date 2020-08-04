“John Hume’s tenacity was key to the Peace Process” – Adams

The family of John Hume is urging people to observe Coronavirus guidelines as they prepare to bring him on his final journey from Donegal to Derry.

His remains will be leave Moville this evening at 7.30, arriving in Derry's St Eugene's Cathedral after 8.30.

Requiem Mass will take place in the cathedral tomorrow morning at 11.30am.

Social distancing rules will apply and the service will be livestreamed from the church's website.

The family is urging people not to compromise their safety and the safety of others, asking that people light candles for peace in their homes at 9 o'clock tonight.

Former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams has described Mr Hume as a "giant in Irish politics."

He says John Hume's tenacity in the face of objections was crucial to the peace process.......

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood says John Hume created the circumstances in which Ireland was able to chart its own future....................

Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin, a native of Derry, says John Hume was an inspiration for him as a young man.................