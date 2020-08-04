John Hume to leave Moville for the final time this evening

Preparations are under way in Derry for tomorrow's funeral of Nobel Peace laureate and former SDLP leader John Hume, who died yesterday aged 83.

Tributes have been paid by world leaders past and present, for the role he played in Northern Ireland's peace process and civil rights movement.

His remains will be taken from Moville in Donegal to the Cathedral of Saint Eugene in Derry, arriving at 8:30 this evening, with mass tomorrow at 11.30am.

Social distancing rules will apply and the service will be livestreamed from the church's website.

Former US President, Bill Clinton says John Hume led by example............

Together with David Trimble, John Hume won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998.

Former US Senator George Mitchell, who played a vital role in Northern Ireland's peace process, says it wouldn't have happened without him................