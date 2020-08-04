Hume family urge people to light candles for peace

In a statement, the Hume family has urged people to observe Coronavirus guidelines, and not to put themselves at risk. Instead, they are asking people to light candles in their homes for peace tonight.

The statement reads -

"John loved the people of Derry and Donegal. The heartfelt and sincere condolences that we have received from people across the island, but particularly from the communities John loved being a part of, have been immensely comforting to us.

"John will leave Moville at 7.30pm (this evening) and return to St Eugene's Cathedral after 8.30pm. We know that he would have prioritised public health and the safety and health of our communities. We’re asking people to follow that guidance, please do not put yourself or others at risk. Instead we would ask that people light a candle for peace at 9pm in their homes or at their door."