Harps Reaction – Tony McNamee disappointed with Shels defeat

Shelbourne have won their first game since the resumption of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Despite playing most of the game with ten men, Ian Morris' side were 1-nil winners at Finn Harps.

Ryan Brennan scored the game's only goal after 29-minutes.

Shels had Karl Sheppard sent off after just 11-minutes at Finn Park.

Shelbourne move up to fourth in the standings while Harps remain a point above the bottom two, Sligo and Cork.

Thats back to back defeats for Harps who head for Dublin on Friday to take on St Pats.

Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Harps Tony McNamee after the game...