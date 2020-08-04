Government delays entering phase 4

Pubs will not be allowed to reopen next Monday amid concern at the increased rate of spread of the Coronavirus.

The government has agreed to delay the move to Phase 4 of the reopening of the country as the case numbers continue to rise.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says he knows the decision is a disappointment to many businesses.

However, he says it's vital we continue to take a cautious approach:

The 'green list' of countries for foreign travel has been reduced from 15 to 10.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says it's necessary to cut the list because of the spread of the virus:

It will be mandatory for people to wear face coverings in shops and shopping centres from Monday.

Micheal Martin says experience shows the public will follow clear advice when necessary: