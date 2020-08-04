Football returns to Finn Park

Football comes home to Finn Park tonight as the club hosts Shelbourne in their first home game of the restart.

Both sides will be hoping to bounce back having suffered defeats over the weekend. Shelbourne lost out to Waterford FC meanwhile Harps were beaten 3-1 by the league leaders Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght stadium.

The last time the sides met was in the 2018 First Division season, where all four games ended in a draw.

The game is only able to take place at Finn Park thanks to the generosity of Harps fans and the wider football community in supporting the club’s GoFundMe campaign to carry out the necessary renovations to comply with COVID19 protocols. The campaign is still open until kickoff.

Speaking ahead of the game, Harps boss Ollie Horgan paid tribute to the fans; “We’re obviously delighted to have the football back but it is a major blow for us that we can’t have the same home crowd in Ballybofey. Our fans have been excellent down through the years and have probably kept us in the division or got us back into it when we went down so that will certainly be a loss to us.”

Season ticket holders who were selected to attend the game are asked to enter via the Chestnut Road entrance in good time ahead of the 5.45pm kick-off and, if they have not already, to respond to the club’s email as soon as possible. Standing is encouraged due to a shortage of seating so please inform the club should you require a seat.

Kick off this evening is at 5.45pm and there be full match commentary on Highland with Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle in association with B&S Credit Union while David James afternoon programme will also be live from just across the road at the home of the Harps in the lead up to tonight's game.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan is looking for improvement tonight...