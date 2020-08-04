Finn Harps v Shelbourne LIVE on Highland

After nearly 22 weeks away from Ballybofey, SSE Airtricity Premier Division Football is back tonight at Finn Park with Finn Harps hosting Shelbourne in their first home game since the Covid-19 lockdown.

There will be full LIVE match commentary tonight on Highland Radio from the 5.45pm kick off with Diarmaid Doherty and former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle.

