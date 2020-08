An online Book of Condolence has opened in Donegal for John Hume.

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Rena Donaghey has expressed her condolences to the 83 year old's family following his passing.

She's described him as 'a man who gave his life to social justice and the pursuit of peace on our island'.

Anyone who wishes to express their condolences can do so at http://www.donegalcoco.ie/johnhumebookofcondolence/