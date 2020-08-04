ASTI say teacher recruitment could be affected by pay inequality

A teachers union's warning plans to hire more than a thousand new teachers could be scuppered if pay equality for new entrants is not addressed.

The Government has said it'll take on 1,080 new teachers to help schools comply with health guidelines when they reopen next month.

However the Association of Secondary Teachers says there's been a shortage of new recruits in recent years since a new pay scale was introduced in 2010.

New ASTI president, Ann Piggot, says hiring teachers on a temporary basis would not work..........