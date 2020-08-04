Anderson stresses importance of cross border infrastructure planning

A Foyle MLA says an all-Ireland approach remains the key to dealing with key infrastructural projects in the region.

Foyle MLA Martina Anderson says a number of the key infrastructure projects planned in the North have an all-Ireland element so it makes sense planning for them should be on an all-Ireland basis.

They include the A5, Narrow Water Bridge, and the Ulster Canal, all of which have been discussed at North South Ministerial Council level.

Ms Anderson says it's vital these projects are planned for and delivered on a north-south basis........