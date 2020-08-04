15 arrests for Drink and Drug Driving in Donegal

There have been 15 arrests for Drink and Drug Driving in the Donegal Garda Division over the past week.

There were six drink driving arrests, one arrest for being intoxicated in charge of a vehicle, and eight arrests for the offence of drug driving across the Division.

Five of the drink driving arrests and six of the drug driving arrests occurred over the course of the Bank Holiday weekend.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Sgt Eunan Walsh said the increase in Traffic was noticeable over the holiday weekend...............