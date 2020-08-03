Police in attendance following security alert in Derry

The security alert at the Southway area of Derry/Londonderry is now over.

Police were in attendance following a security alert at the Southway area of Derry/Londonderry this afternoon (Monday 3rd August).

The Southway was closed at the junction with High Park and motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

It was reported that a vehicle was located at the junction with High Park. Upon arrival by police, the vehicle was taken away from the area following the incident.