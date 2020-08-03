No new Covid-19 deaths reports, 46 new cases

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 2nd August, the HPSC has been notified of 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,208 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 27 are men / 19 are women
  • 85% are under 45 years of age
  • 32 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 5 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 15 cases are located in Kildare, 8 in Laois, 7 in Clare, 5 in Offaly and the remaining 11 are spread across nine other counties.

