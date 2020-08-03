Michael Lynch and Gaoth Dobhair suspensions remain in place

The 12 week suspensions hand down to Michael Lynch and the Chairman and Secretary of Gaoth Dobhair GAA Club over Lynch's transfer to the Maghergallon side will remain in place.

The Donegal Hearings Committee upheld the appeal lodged by Lynch's original club Naomh Colmcille that the player and club did not meet the required criteria for his transfer to Gaoth Dobhair.

Lynch, the number 2 Donegal county keeper played outfield for Gaoth Dobhair in the recent win over Cloughneely in the Regional League.

It means Lynch is not allowed to join up with Declan Bonner squad until late October while Chairman Piaras Coyle and club secretary Grainne Gallagher will also have to serve their ban pending an appeal.

It's understood that a fresh transfer request has been submitted by Michael Lynch to the Donegal CCC and it could be heard this week.

Meanwhile, Highland Radio Sport understands the committee have also awarded Regional League points to Fanad Gaels due to Naomh Colmcille not showing up for the game.

The Newtowncunninghan side had pulled all club activity at the time for what they said was a precautionary measure following clubs in Derry doing the same.

The outcome of the decision has favoured Naomh Colmcille who wont be deducted points for next years league and will not have to pay the fine which was part of the Regional League rules and structures.

The outcome may also have implications for the running of the Regional Leagues and teams eargerness to compete in it.