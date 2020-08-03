Man treated for hypothermia following rescue off Portnoo

A man has been treated for hypothermia after a boat got into difficulty off Portnoo.

The incident happened on Saturday when the Arranmore RNLI Lifeboat was launched.

The crew found one person on a rib and another person in the water.

Lifeboat crew recovered the casualty from the water and treated him for hypothermia. He was then taken to hospital for further treatment.

This was the first call out for Arranmore Lifeboat since March. They've reminded people to be fully aware of the RNLI's water safety message.