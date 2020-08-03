John Hume has sadly passed away

John Hume is an inspirational figure who changed this island's history, according to the Taoiseach.

The architect of the Northern Ireland Peace Process passed away this morning at a nursing home in his native Derry following an illness.

His family have said his loss will be deeply felt with a memorial to be organised at a later date.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says he was a hero:

The Reverend David Latimer, formerly minister of First Derry Presbyterian Church, says Mr. Hume was a giant in the political field.

Funeral mass for John Hume will take place at the Cathedral of St Eugene in Derry on Wednesday.

Tomorrow, his remains will leave Moville in County Donegal to arrive at the Cathedral for 5pm.

Due to Covid-19, the ceremony will be held following public health guidelines with the family saying a public memorial will be held at a later date.