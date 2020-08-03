Derry City win at Pats

Derry City picked up their second win of the Premier Division campaign and their first since football resumed with a 0-2 win away to St Pat's on Monday evening.

Derry new signing Jame Akintunde netted on his debut to score the first, five minutes into the second half at Inichicore in Dublin.

Conor McCormick made it 2-0 on 71 minutes with a low long range effort to score his first goal for the club in over four years.

A minute's silence was held before kick off to remember John Hume who passed away this morning, He had been president of the club for the past 21 years.

The win was Derry's first since the 28th February.

Next up for Declan Devines side is the league leaders Shamrock Rovers on Sunday at the Brandywell.