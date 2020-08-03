Derry City pay tribute to former President John Hume

A minute's silence was held before Derry City's SSE Airtricity Premier Division game against St. Pat's this evening to remember John Hume.

Hume, who passed away this morning, had been president of the club for the past 21 years.

In a statement the club said, "Derry City FC is deeply saddened to learn of the death of club President, John Hume.

As well as being an iconic figure on the political stage, John was a wonderful ambassador for the city and the club. He has been President for the past 21 years and testimony to his global popularity was instrumental in bringing a star-studded Barcelona side to Derry in 2003.

He was a genuine supporter too and attended as many games as he could. John travelled to all the club's cup finals during his tenure and as a club and a city, we were lucky to have him.

Our deepest sympathies go out to John's wife, Pat, and the entire family circle at this very difficult time."