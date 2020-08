Gaoth Dobhair had 16 points to spare as they defeated Four Masters in their opening game of the Donegal Senior Football Championship.

They ran out 2-17 to 0-07 victors with Gaoth Dobhair's goals coming from Kevin Cassidy in the first half and a second half penalty by Odhran MacNiallais.

Ryan Ferry spoke with Gaoth Dobhair manager Mervyn O'Donnell after his sides victory...