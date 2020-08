The Donegal Ladies Football Championship began just three weeks ago and has thrown up a lot of good performances from players and teams.

Earlier today, Glenfin had a 0-11 to 0-08 victory over Glenties.

Last weekend, Termon player Ciara McGarvey had a stand out performance scoring 5 goals as her side ran out 8-11 to three point winners over Buncrana.

Donegal Ladies Maxi Curran joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to run through the Ladies Championship...