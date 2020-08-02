Last gasp point earns St Naul’s victory over Dungloe

John Rose's last gasp point secured St Naul's first win of the Donegal Senior Football Championship.

They beat Dungloe 1-14 to 1-13 at Gerald Gallagher Memorial Park.

In a close encounter, Thomas White fisted St Naul's three ahead towards the end of the first half before Barry Curran netted for Dungloe to ensure the sides went in at the break level pegging at 1-7 a piece.

Adrian Hanlon started the second half well and had Dungloe 1-10 to 1-09 ahead before Stephen Griffin scored four points in a row to put the side from Mountcharles back infront.

Daniel Ward scored two late points and thought he'd ensure a share of the spoils for Dungloe, only for Rose to pop up with a last gasp point to win the two points for St Naul's

Tom Comack reports from Mountcharles...