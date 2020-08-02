Health Minister says rise in Covid-19 cases is ‘concerning’

The Health Minister says the rise in Covid-19 cases is "concerning".

Over the past three days more than 160 cases have been identified with the five-day average of diagnoses going to as high as 44.

It's led to fears that pubs may not be allowed reopen on August 10th as previously indicated, with the Government to meet on Tuesday to discuss recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is expecting at least 50 cases to be announced by the Department later today: