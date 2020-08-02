Donegal Junior League Results 02/08/2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Castlefin Celtic 1 v 0 Donegal Town
Milford United 4 v 1 Keadue Rovers
Kildrum Tigers 1 v 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Bonagee United 3 v 3 Cranford United
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Rathmullan Celtic 3 v 0 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Lifford Celtic 0 v 4 Letterbarrow Celtic
Ballybofey United 1 v 4 Drumoghill F.C.
Convoy Arsenal 0 v 1 Glenea United * Glenea are Champions
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Dunkineely Celtic 1 v 5 Whitestrand United
Gweedore United 3 v 3 Raphoe Town
Glenree United 0 v 3 Swilly Rovers