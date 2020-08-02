Donegal Junior League Results 02/08/2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Castlefin Celtic 1 v 0 Donegal Town

Milford United 4 v 1 Keadue Rovers

Kildrum Tigers 1 v 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Bonagee United 3 v 3 Cranford United

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Rathmullan Celtic 3 v 0 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Lifford Celtic 0 v 4 Letterbarrow Celtic

Ballybofey United 1 v 4 Drumoghill F.C.

Convoy Arsenal 0 v 1 Glenea United * Glenea are Champions

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Dunkineely Celtic 1 v 5 Whitestrand United

Gweedore United 3 v 3 Raphoe Town

Glenree United 0 v 3 Swilly Rovers

