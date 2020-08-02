Delight for Keith Cowan as Glentoran win Irish Cup

Keith Cowan won his first piece of silverware as a senior footballer on Friday night when his Glentoran side defeated Ballymena United 2-1 after extra time in the Irish Cup Final.

Glentoran took the lead on 22 minutes when Paul O'Neill fired past Ross Glendinning before Cathair Friel's header brought the game to extra time.

The sides couldn't be separated in extra time until five minutes from the end when former Finn Harps player Ciaran O'Connor's cross was tucked home by Robbie McDaid.

It is Glentoran's first Irish cup win since 2015.

Keith joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to talk about winning his first-ever piece of silverware as a senior footballer...