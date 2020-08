Derry City will look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat by Sligo Rovers with a good performance away to St Pats on Monday evening.

Declan Devines side go into the game picking up just four points from a possible 15.

The hosts will be looking to kick on from their 1-1 draw Dundalk on Friday night.

Kevin McLaughlin spoke with Declan Devine ahead of Monday night's clash...