35 complaints of sexual assault reported to 3rd level institutes

35 complaints of sexual assault and harassment have been reported to third level institutes in the last 3 years.

According to the Sunday Times, IT Sligo has received 20 reports, UCD had 12 complaints while Trinity College picked up just one report.

A number of other colleges and universities declined to comment on reports they received.

A recent survey of 6,000 people has found that one in three female third level students and one in eight males claims they were raped in college.

Dr Cliona Sadlier from the Rape Crisis Network says many incidents still aren't being reported: