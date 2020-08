Finn Harps were defeated in their first Premier Division tie back after sport was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They were beaten 3-1 away to Shamrock Rovers.

Goals from Jack Byrne, Dylan Watts and Aaron McEneff had Rovers 3-0 up before Karl O'Sullivan got one back for Harps.

After the game, Oisin Langan spoke to Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan...

Oisin also got the thoughts of Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley...