Derry City suffered their third defeat of the Premier Division season on Friday evening.

They beaten 2-0 by Sligo Rovers at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Kyle Callan-McFadden opened the scoring for Rovers on 19 minutes before Ronan Coughlan slotted home from the spot in the second half.

The defeat means the Candystripes have only picked up four points from a possible 15.

Derry boss Declan Devine gave his thoughts to Kevin McLaughlin after the game...