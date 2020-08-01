Positive day for Donegal Athletes in County Track & Field Championships

It was a positive day for Track & Field athletes in Donegal who were back in action in the county for the first time since the resumption of sport in Ireland.

Adrienna Gallen was one of the stand out performers, she threw 59 metres in what was a great effort by the Lifford Ac athlete who was just short of European Youth qualifying for next season

While, Finn Valley Ac's Gerard Gallagher won the 3000 metres.

Outside of the Championships Finn Valley Ac's Sommer Lecky posted a high jump of 1.84 metres at the City of Lisburn invitational while Ann Marie McGlynn set a new personal best for a 5k in a time of 15 minutes and 50 seconds.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonigle has the results from today's action...