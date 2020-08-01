Naomh Conaill start defence of their Donegal SFC with big win over Milford

Naomh Conaill, the champions, got their Donegal Senior Football Championship campaign off to a hugely impressive start as they defeated Milford by 3-20 to 0-6 in Glenties.

The home side raced into an early 1-9 to 0-1 lead with Dermot Brick Molloy getting the first goal.

Charles McGuinness added a second goal for Naomh Conaill who led 2-13 to 0-3 at the break.

Eunan Doherty got the third goal for Naomh Conaill in a second half that also saw Milford miss a penalty.

Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio Sport...