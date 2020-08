Naomh Conaill had a perfect start to the defence of their Donegal Senior Football Championship title.

They defeated Milford 3-20 to 0-06 at Davy Brennan Memorial Park.

First half goals from Dermot Brick Molloy and Charles McGuinness had the Glenties side well in front at the break before Eunan Doherty fired in midway through the second half to help Naomh Conaill to a big win.

After the game Tom Comack spoke with Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan...