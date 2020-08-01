Kilcar start Donegal SFC with big victory over Termon FT Report & Reaction

Kilcar have started their Donegal Senior Football Championship with a 4-21 to 0-07 win over Termon.

Conor Doherty fired in Kilcar's first goal of the game before Stepehen McBrearty got John McNulty's side second to leave the score 2-13 to 0-04 at half time.

A second from goal from Conor Doherty extended Kilcar's lead to 20 points.

Veteran Michael Hegarty then rounded off the big victory for the Towney side when he netted at the death.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report from Towney...

After the game Oisin Kelly spoke with Kilcar manager John McNulty...