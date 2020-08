Fr Seán Ó Gallachoir launched the eighth edition of his Donegal Book of GAA Facts in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny on Thursday night.

In this edition Fr Seán has included records for Ladies football and also covers Gaoth Dobhair's Ulster title win.

The book hadn't been updated since 2014.

Tom Comack spoke about the new book with Fr Seán at the launch...