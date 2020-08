Finn Harps suffered their third Premier Division defeat of the season after they were beaten 3-1 by Shamrock Rovers on Saturday evening.

Jack Byrne opened the scoring for Rovers on six minutes, Dylan Watts doubled their just seven minutes later.

Aaron McEneff got Stephen Bradley's side third on 37 minutes before Karl O'Sullivan pulled one back for Harps two minutes later.

Oisin Langan reports from Tallaght Stadium...