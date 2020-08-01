Donegal Town going pink for Livie

Donegal Town is going pink this weekend to raise money for a life saving gene therapy for an 11 month old girl.

Livie Mulhern was diagnosed with SMA type 1 in April this year.

The life limiting genetic condition causes muscle weakness and everything from her movement to her ability to swallow and breathe is affected.

The only treatment for the condition costs 2 million dollars and it needs to be administered before she turns 2 next summer.

Fundraiser Treacy Duke says people are finding ingenious ways to raise money for a better life for Livie: