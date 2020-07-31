Wins for Orr brothers at Galway and Leopardstown

There were wins on Friday afternoon for brothers Conor and Oisin Orr at Galway and Leopardstown respectively.

Conor Orr picked up his second win of the Galway Festival when he rode Loudest Whisper to victory for trainer Eamonn Delaney.

Conor beat 4/1 shot Born By The Sea by a neck on the line after a strong finish in the final furlong of the race.

Oisin Orr had victory onboard 5/6 favourite Federica Sophia for trainer Dermot Weld.

Federica Sophia hit the front in the final furlong and finished strong to beat Elite Croft by three and a half lengths.