The Taoiseach has publicly slapped down one of his TDs for saying public servants were using the COVID crisis to "lie on the couch and watch box sets".

South Donegal Deputy Marc MacSharry has said the public shouldn't have to put up with "mediocrity dressed up as efficiency".

SIPTU has called on Deputy MacSharry to withdraw the remarks.

This afternoon Taoiseach Micheál Martin also criticised them: