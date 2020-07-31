Stephen Folan Joins Finn Harps

The Galway man has previously spent time with Newcastle United, Limerick, Sligo Rovers, Cork City, Galway United and Dundalk before signing for South Melbourne in Australia. Folan returned to Ireland some weeks ago and has now put pen to paper with Harps for the remainder of the 2020 season. Folan is set to make his debut against Shamrock Rovers tomorrow pending international clearance.

Ollie Horgan is happy to have Folan aboard: "We are very happy to have Stephen with us for the rest of the season. We have a massive battle on our hands and Stephen brings a lot of experience in the league. There's a bit of a sprint onto the finish now and we'll need all the bodies we can gather to be able to compete."

Stephen Folan said "I am delighted to join the club and am looking forward to the battle ahead. I can't wait to get going and hopefully making a contribution to a successful campaign."