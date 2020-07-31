St Michael’s v Glenswilly LIVE on Highland

The 2020 Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Club Championship starts this weekend.

Highland Radio's feature match is from The Bridge in Dunfanaghy where St Michael's host Glenswilly.

There will be full match commentary on Highland this Friday evening from 7.20pm with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with Healthwise Pharmacies.

We'll also have updates from Friday's other tie between Bundoran and St Eunan's while Highland reporters will also be in attendance at the rest of the round 1 games on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.