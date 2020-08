Sligo Rovers earned their first points of the season after they defeated Derry City 2-0 in a North West Derby.

Kyle McFadden opened the scoring for Rovers on 19 minutes when he headed home David Cawley's corner.

Ronan Coughlan doubled Sligo's lead from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Eoin Toal in the box.

Kevin McLaughlin reports from The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium...