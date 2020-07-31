Ronan McLaughlin is Top of the World



It official - Ronan McLaughlin is the new Everesting world record holder.

On Thursday evening he completed 80 laps of Mamore Gap hitting the target of the height of Everest in 7hrs 4mins 41sec ,which knocked 23 minutes off the previous record held by the great Alberto Contador.

Details of the attempt were sent to Hells 500 last night and the Australian group has ratified the time this morning.

The Muff man joined John Breslin on today's Around the North West. Ronan was obviously delighted with his record breaking performance...