Leagues postpone games as precautionary measure

Two local leagues have postponed games as a precautionary measure following a reported Covid-19 case.

All this weekend’s games in the East Donegal Division of the Donegal Schoolboys League have been halted for a seven day period following the news at a club in the area.

The league was due to start this weekend with games to be played across the three areas.

Matches will go ahead in the other divisions but will be monitored closely.

Meanwhile the Donegal Women's League have postponed all matches until the 10th August.

The Donegal Junior Football League have confirmed that the club in question are not affiliated to them and all games go ahead as scheduled this weekend.